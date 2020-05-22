HBO Redirects $1 Million From Annual Emmy Party And FYC Events To COVID-19 Relief

In light of the global pandemic and the current circumstances facing the entertainment industry, HBO will redirect funds allocated for the company's landmark Emmy party and FYC events to make a $1 million donation to the charitable efforts of the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.



"On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events," said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. "I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love."



The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund is providing essential support to emergent, critical needs identified with the City as it responds to the pandemic, including support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, victims of domestic violence, and services for the city's homeless population. For more information, please visit https://mayorsfundla.org/.

