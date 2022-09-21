Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Producing THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED Follow-Up Episode

HBO Producing THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED Follow-Up Episode

The new episode will debut in 2023.

Sep. 21, 2022  

HBO Documentary Films is in production on a follow-up episode to the critically acclaimed, four-part documentary series THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED, from Academy Award® nominated director Amy Berg. Featuring exclusive access to Adnan Syed leading up to and following his release from prison, the new episode, directed by Berg, will debut in 2023.

Berg has been filming the follow-up episode in Maryland since early 2021. Most recently, Berg was in the courthouse when Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn approved the motion to vacate Syed's murder conviction. The investigation from the original series was referenced as evidence in the hearing.

Director Amy Berg: "We knew the end of THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED was not the end of this story, and we've been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019. It's gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week."

THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED explored the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee, and the subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, in a case brought to global attention by the hugely popular "Serial" podcast. The series premiered in March 2019 and is currently available on HBO Max.

THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED was produced by Working Title TV and Instinct Productions and was a production of HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS in association with Sky. Directed by Amy Berg. Executive producers: Henrietta Conrad, Jemima Khan, Rabia Chaudry.

