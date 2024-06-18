HBO Original Drama Series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Begins Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production has commenced on the HBO Original drama series A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS in Belfast, Ireland. The series is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s novella “The Hedge Knight.”

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Barotheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen join the cast of A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, from George R. R. Martin and Ira Parker, alongside previously announced cast members Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

Sarah Adina Smith (“Lessons In Chemistry,” “Hanna,” “Buster’s Mal Heart”) has joined to direct three of the six episodes. Previously announced director and executive producer Owen Harris will also direct three episodes.

Written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Executive produced by Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

Photo credit: Steffan Hill/HB

