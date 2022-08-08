HBO Max to Debut Improved User Experience

HBO Max has completed the roll out of a new user experience on desktop, iOS and Android mobile devices, and Amazon Fire tablets, where available globally.

The replatformed app delivers highly requested new features from HBO Max fans and marks the conclusion of moving all HBO Max apps to a new, more performant tech stack, a process that started with replacing connected TV applications in September.

New features available in the updated HBO Max mobile and desktop application:

Shuffle button functionality expansion to mobile devices. Previously only available on the desktop and CTV experiences, this feature gives users the ability to randomize the first episode that plays for select series on the platform.

SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users (U.S. only)

Subscribers in the U.S. with an ad-free plan and an iPhone or iPad can now use SharePlay to watch their favorite HBO Max programs in sync with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

A dedicated home for downloaded content with improved performance and stability

Tablet support for both landscape and portrait orientations

An enhanced screen reader experience with improved navigation elements and functionality

The ability to split screens with other apps on any behavior-supported mobile device

Updated, intuitive navigation

A refined design and visual styling to let content shine

Chromecast stability improvements

These updates mark a significant improvement to the HBO Max experience that will further connect audiences with the stories and storytellers they love on HBO Max.

"We are delighted to introduce the revamped HBO Max mobile and desktop apps," said Kamyar Keshmiri, SVP, Product Design, Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. "The changes give our users more of the features they care most about, along with improved navigation and a more immersive canvas for storytelling, helping them click play on their favorite content faster and with less friction."

This update arrives ahead of the highly anticipated August 21 release of the "Game of Thrones" prequel, "The House of the Dragon," and in time for viewers to catch up on Season four of the Emmy®-winning drama series "Westworld" before the season finale on August 14.

Users can watch new Max Originals "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" and "Rap Sh!t" alongside family and friends, or stream new movies including "The BOB'S BURGERS Movie," fresh out of theaters. From HBO original hit series like "Barry" to new Max Original comedy series like "Hacks," HBO Max has something for everyone to enjoy together.