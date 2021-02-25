Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HBO Max Unveils New 'Blackfire' Supersuit From Season Three of TITANS

Along with “Blackfire,” returning characters include: “Dick Grayson,” aka “Nightwing” (Brenton Thwaites); and “Kory Anders,” aka “Starfire” (Anna Diop).

Feb. 25, 2021  
HBO Max Unveils New 'Blackfire' Supersuit From Season Three of TITANS

HBO Max has revealed the supersuit for the new highly anticipated character "Blackfire" (Damaris Lewis) from the action-packed DC series TITANS. Created by costume designer Laura Jean ("LJ") Shannon, the suit follows the previously revealed "Starfire" and "Red Hood" costumes. Lewis plays the first-ever live-action "Blackfire" and was introduced to fans at the end of season two.

The first two seasons of TITANS are now available to stream on the HBO Max streaming service with season three of the Max Original, which is currently in production, premiering later this year.

Along with "Blackfire," returning characters include: "Dick Grayson," aka "Nightwing" (Brenton Thwaites); "Kory Anders," aka "Starfire" (Anna Diop); "Rachel Roth," aka "Raven" (Teagan Croft); "Gar Logan," aka "Beast Boy" (Ryan Potter); "Donna Troy," aka "Wondergirl" (Conor Leslie); "Jason Todd," aka "Red Hood" (Curran Walters); and "Conner Kent," aka "Superboy" (Joshua Orpin); with "Hank Hall," aka "Hawk" (Alan Ritchson); and "Dawn Granger," aka "Dove" (Minka Kelly).

TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nik Walker
Nik Walker
Charlie Franklin
Charlie Franklin
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
SOLVING THE MADELEINE MCCANN CASE Airs Feb. 27 Photo

SOLVING THE MADELEINE MCCANN CASE Airs Feb. 27

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Disney & Pixars LUCA Photo

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Disney & Pixar's LUCA

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers Get Together Photo

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Get Together'

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform Coffee in Bed on THE LATE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Pentatonix Perform 'Coffee in Bed' on THE LATE LATE SHOW


From This Author TV News Desk