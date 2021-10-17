HBO Max Renews TITANS For A Fourth Season; Check Out a Sneak Peek at the Finale!

HBO Max announced TODAY at DC FanDome that the Max Original series TITANS has been renewed for a fourth season and REVEALED a first look at the season three finale ahead of its debut this Thursday, October 21.

TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Season three stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch.

TITANS is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.

The season three finale of TITANS debuts Thursday, October 21.