HBO Max Renews PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the original drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN for a second season. Co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the ten episode first season, which debuted in July of this year, is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

From Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has been called "one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades" by Bloody Disgusting and Collider has praised it as "incredibly thrilling and exciting." Variety says "It quickly asserts itself as a visceral nightmare of a teen slasher" and The Wrap notes the show's "greatest strength, outside of the casting and characterization: it wears its horror roots on its sleeve."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received. Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay's brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the 'Pretty Little Liars' legacy."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring: "We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars-exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as SCREAM QUEENS supreme! Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of "Pretty Little Liars"-which we'll be continuing, of course-as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls - a brand-new set of Little Liars - find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own.

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing PRETTY LITTLE LIARS universe - in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN is from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment ("Gossip Girl," "Pretty Little Liars," "The Vampire Diaries," "You," "Purple Hearts") in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene KING (who developed the original "Pretty Little Liars"), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon Alloy's bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.