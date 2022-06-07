HBO Max Renews Drama Series TOKYO VICE For A Second Season

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original drama series TOKYO VICE for a second season. From Endeavor Content and WOWOW, Japan's leading premium pay TV broadcaster, the first season, which debuted in April, is available to stream on HBO Max.

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein's non-fiction, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein's (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late 90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

The season one cast included Golden Globe® nominee Ansel Elgort, Academy Award® nominee Ken Watanabe, Academy Award® nominee Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamasa.

Variety hailed the show, which was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes upon premiere, as "beautifully shot and elegantly acted" while IndieWire called it a "sharp and engrossing crime story," Collider called it "addictive and brilliant," and the Chicago Sun Times praised it as "one of the best shows of the year."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max: "We could not be more excited to bring the passionate fans of the show another season to continue this intriguing and suspenseful crime story set in one of the most vibrant and beautiful cities in the world."

Creator J.T. Rogers: "Writing and then making the first season of TOKYO VICE with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience. So I'm over the moon that we get to keep going. I can't wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come!"

Executive Producer Alan Poul: "The phenomenal viewer response in both the U.S. and Japan has been so gratifying. Making the show, and keeping it authentic, has been a genuine LABOR OF LOVE on the part of our dedicated cast and crew, and we're thrilled to be able to carry the story forward."

Endeavor Content's Joe Hipps, EVP, TV: "Fans around the world have shown up for this authentic and propulsive story about the underbelly of Tokyo and the Yakuza. JT, Alan, John and the rest of the team will expand on the world they built to deliver a staggering season 2! We look forward to collaborating on the second season with our incredible partners at HBO Max and WOWOW."

Tony® Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers created and wrote the series and also serves as executive producer. Four-time Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Michael Mann directed the pilot and is an executive producer, along with Emmy® winner Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Ansel Elgort, Emmy® winner Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and Academy Award® winner John Lesher. Endeavor Content is the studio.