HBO Max Orders HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL

HBO Max has announced an upcoming special for the critically acclaimed Max Original adult animated series, HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL.

Coming to HBO Max in February 2023, the special will feature Harley and Ivy

celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.

The voice cast of HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

Based on characters from DC, HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register.