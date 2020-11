HBO Max will launch two "Craftopia" winter spectaculars Thursday, Nov. 26.

HBO Max will launch two "Craftopia" winter spectaculars Thursday, Nov. 26.

Each one will be sure to inspire and excite through crafting challenges, super special guests, and a mind-blowing holiday-themed studio set where "Craftestants" fill up their carts with an endless supply of the best materials to compete for a cash prize.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You