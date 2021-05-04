HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer For Season 4 Of The Max Original GOMORRAH

HBO Max will launch the entire fourth season of the Max Original GOMORRAH on THURSDAY, MAY 20, marking the season's premiere for U.S. audiences. The critically-acclaimed third season debuted exclusively on HBO Max this January.

The new season clearly turns the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito), the lone Savastano dynasty survivor: a character who has shed countless skins in the process of morphing from Don Pietro's spoiled brat into family boss, husband and father. In fact, the new season sees him on his best behavior precisely for the sake of Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and little Pietro: with his own family to protect and an activity to reboot, he feels the need for a major life change, committing to legit business while sneaking out, as best he can, from the world his father had him grow up in. His interests in Naples are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell'Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former female leader of The Alliance, has earned her rank within the Savastano clan. Along with Genny, to level the scores and keep the peace in gangland, they will lean on the Levante clan, a branch of late Donna Imma's family. Meanwhile Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna), having tightened their grip over the central Naples turf, are faced with new challenges.

Based on an idea by Roberto Saviano, from his eponymous bestseller, the fourth season of GOMORRAH is produced by Cattleya - part of ITV Studios - Sky, Fandango in collaboration with Beta Film. GOMORRAH is executive produced by Cattleya's Riccardo Tozzi, Gina Gardini, Giovanni Stabilini and Marco Chimenz as well as by Nils Hartman and Sonia Rovai for Sky and developed by Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Roberto Saviano. Teleplays are written by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli, Enrico Audenino and Monica Zapelli.

The fourth season is directed by Francesca Comencini - who is also the artistic supervisor - Claudio Cupellini, Marco D'Amore, Enrico Rosati and Ciro Visco.

Watch the trailer here: