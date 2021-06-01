HBO Max Celebrates Pride 2021 With Spotlight Pages, Concert Series, Comedy Showcases & More

On June 1, HBO Max will celebrate Pride 2021 with the launch of the Shine On spotlight page, which honors and recognizes the streamer's expansive library of LGBTQIA+ stories, characters, and creators. As part of this spotlight page, viewers will get exclusive access to concerts, never before seen clips and interviews within their "Your Pass to Pride 2021" Collection, produced by Human by Orientation throughout the month.

HBO Max's Human By Orientation elevates and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community-encouraging people to express their proudest, queerest selves. Throughout their year-round programming, they create fearlessly queer spaces that aim to expand dialogue and uplift the community. Last year, Human By Orientation celebrated Pride by launching its first-ever digital Pride site, with 15 events over an 11-day schedule aimed to engage the entire spectrum of the community. Following thse success of last year's virtual Pride, Human By Orientation is continuing this mission with music performances from artists like KING Princess, VINCINT, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, queer comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray among others, exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations from HBO Max originals like "Hacks," drag performances from the queens of "We're Here," artist spotlights and more. These performances and specials will all live on the Human by Orientation social handles as well as in-app on HBO Max on Human By Orientation's "Your Pass to Pride 2021" Virtual Pride collection. The Virtual Pride collection, which will provide a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies, will have all virtual events throughout the month of June.

Human By Orientation will also highlight 30 LGBTQIA+ and civil rights nonprofit partners-one per day all Pride month via the Human By Orientation social handles, so consumers can easily learn more and get involved.

Shine On will showcase revolutionary series including "Veneno," "It's A Sin," "We Are Who We Are," "Equal," "Euphoria" and "We're Here," compile historic documentaries like "Welcome to Chechnya," "The Trans List," "Wig," "A Family Is a Family Is a Family," and "Larry Kramer In Love & Anger," and feature Trans and Non-Binary voices from "Legendary," "Transhood," "Lady and the Dale," "Euphoria: Special 2," "Hable Now," "Todxs Nosotrxs," to showcase new perspectives on behalf of the community. The second season finale of the Ballroom competition series "Legendary" will also premiere this month.

In addition to the spotlight page, HBO Max will also celebrate Pride with exclusive playlists from "We're Here" stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley through HBO Max's Guest Curator program, which will be featured in-app on the HBO Max homepage. Their lists of their favorite movies and television series include must-see programs such as Miss Congeniality, Legendary, A Star Is Born, and The Color Purple.

Below you will find a list of curations that will be included on the Shine On spotlight page:

Unapologetically Queer

Our Resilience

Trans and Non-Binary Voices

Showstopping TV Characters

Our POC Voices

Super-Representation

Queer Creators

Laugh With Us