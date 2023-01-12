HBO Max Announces Price Increase

Effective today, Thursday, January 12, the price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99 to $15.99 plus applicable taxes.

Existing subscribers who are currently paying $14.99/month will see their monthly rate increase to $15.99 effective their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023.

This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.

This is the first time HBO Max has increased the price of a monthly subscription since launching in May 2020.