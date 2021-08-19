HBO Max Announces New Material for September 2021

This September, fall into your next favorite series or film as the change of the seasons brings a new slate of original programming to HBO Max to stream all month long.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes director/producer Clint Eastwood's uplifting and poignant drama "Cry Macho" (9/17). Based on the book by the same name, Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption. Clint Eastwood fans can prepare for the film's debut and celebrate his 50 years of filmmaking with classic Eastwood films including the "Dirty Harry" movies and "Pale Rider," available to stream on HBO Max. Fans can see Eastwood's top films and series currently featured in-app through HBO Max's premier Guest Curator program.

September also brings "Malignant" (9/10), the latest creation from "Conjuring" Universe architect James Wan ("Aquaman," "Furious 7") to HBO Max. The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Both "Cry Macho" and "Malignant" will be available in theaters and on HBO Max the same day. Streaming only on the $14.99/month Ad-Free HBO Max plan for 31 days from their theatrical release.

A stellar line-up of original programming arrives in the month including limited series "Scenes From A Marriage" (9/12). A captivating re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the five-episode limited series, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. The third season of "Doom Patrol" (9/23), will also make its way to the platform during the month along with "Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City" (9/2), documentary series "Nuclear Family" (9/26), and the finales of "Sweet Life: Los Angeles" (Finale 9/2, Reunion Special 9/9), from Emmy® & Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, and critically acclaimed comedy series "The Other Two" (9/23) starring Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, and Ken Marino.

A-List films to binge this month include "Promising Young Woman," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "Mortal Kombat," and "News of the World." The "Harry Potter" films will also be sure to enchant this month when all eight movies return to HBO Max.

Families can enjoy new HBO Max original series through Cartoonito, a new preschool programming block built to support each child's unique potential. Series premiering with the launch include "Little Ellen," a brand new 2D-animated children's show that explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres, and the second season of "The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo." Additional Kids and Family series premiering during the month include the third season of series "Tig n' Seek," and the series premiere of "Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs."

On September 9th, HBO Max will launch its first look-back podcast, "Band of Brothers" in honor of the limited series' 20th anniversary. Hosted by Roger Bennett, the pod will kick off with a fascinating interview with executive producer Tom Hanks and will feature interviews with additional former castmates over the course of several weeks.

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN SEPTEMBER:

SEPTEMBER 1:

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The KING Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That's Entertainment!, 1974

That's Entertainment! II, 1976

That's Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 2:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

SEPTEMBER 3:

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

SEPTEMBER 4:

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 7:

Hard Knocks '21: The DALLAS Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 8:

Nasciturus, 2021

SEPTEMBER 9:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

SEPTEMBER 10:

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

SEPTEMBER 11:

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 12:

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 13:

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I'm Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

SEPTEMBER 15:

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

SEPTEMBER 16:

Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

SEPTEMBER 17:

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 18:

The People v. The Klan

SEPTEMBER 20:

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

SEPTEMBER 21:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 23:

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

SEPTEMBER 25:

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 26:

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 27:

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 29:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

SEPTEMBER 30:

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere