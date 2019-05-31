HBO Documentary Series AXIOS Kicks Off Its Second Season This Sunday

The documentary series AXIOS launches its second season this SUNDAY, JUNE 2 (6:00-6:40 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, followed by three more editions debuting subsequent Sundays at the same time. Directed and produced by Emmy® winner Matthew O'Neill (HBO's "Baghdad ER") and Perri Peltz (HBO's "Remembering the Artist Robert De Niro, Sr."), the season premiere features an exclusive interview with senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

The new season will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms; the first edition will also be available on hbo.comfollowing its debut.

Conducted over the course of two consecutive days by national political reporter Jonathan Swan, the interview was filmed in Kushner's home and at work, and covered a number of subjects he has rarely spoken about publicly. The wide-ranging discussion touches on his outside perspective on Washington politics, his upbringing and career trajectory, and his understanding of his role in furthering the goals of President Trump and his administration.

Swan also explores a wide range of other issues with Kushner, including his relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Khashoggi murder, Palestinian sovereignty, his security clearance and the "birther" controversy. Kushner also responds to questions about reported financial transactions between his family's company and Russian individuals, as well as loans made to the Kushner family company following business leaders' visits to the White House.

This week's show also features a segment on the "Greatest Global Threats" as summarized by leading national security experts from the last three administrations, including former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, former homeland security adviser and chief counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco, former secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, former secretary of defense, CIA director and White House chief of staff Leon Panetta and former CIA director David Petraeus.

Upcoming AXIOS episodes include interviews with Steve Bannon, who takes viewers on the first tour of his monastery in Italy; Google CEO Sundar Pichai; and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You