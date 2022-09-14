Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Comedy Series AVENUE 5 Returns For Its Second Season in October

The new season debuts MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Created by two-time Emmy® winner Armando Iannucci (HBO's "Veep)," the eight-episode second season of AVENUE 5 debuts MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The comedy series is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

AVENUE 5 takes us to a not-so-distant future where space tourism is a booming business. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Josh Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course - turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey.

Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew - including fiery engineer Billie (Lenora Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Zach Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Suzy Nakamura) - as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On earth, they're lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.

Season two series regulars include Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips. Guest Stars include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris and Arsher Ali.

The series was created by Armando Iannucci; executive producers, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, and Will Smith; co-executive producers, Keith Akushie, Jon Brown, and Sean Gray; supervising producers, Ian Martin and Rose Heiney; line producer, Richard Daldry. AVENUE 5 is also co-produced by Sky UK.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:

