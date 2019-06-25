HBO Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Apollo Mission With Encore Of Emmy Winning Miniseries

HBO will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission moon landing with a special encore presentation of the Emmy®-winning 1998 miniseries FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON.

On Monday, July 15, all 12 digitally remastered episodes will launch on HBO GO, HBO NOW and HBO On Demand.

On Saturday, July 20, the 50th anniversary of the Apollo mission moon landing, HBO2 will air a marathon of all 12 episodes, starting at 8:45 a.m. (ET/PT).

To celebrate the anniversary, the standard definition visual effects have been replaced with brand-new CG effects that are based on reference models from NASA. In addition, an HD BluRay edition, set for release July 16, will feature remixed audio in Dolby ATMOS, as well as an exclusive "Inside the Remastering" featurette, which delves into the decision-making process and work put into updating and replacing the previous CG effects.

Winner of the Primetime Emmy® for Outstanding Miniseries, FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON stars David Andrews, Adam Baldwin, David Clennon, Gary Cole, Matt Craven, Brett Cullen, Tim Daly, Cary Elwes, Sally Field, Dave Foley, Al Franken, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Harmon, Tom Hanks, Peter Horton, Chris Isaak, Tcheky Karyo, Daniel Hugh Kelly, Ted Levine, Ann Magnuson, DeLane Matthews, Jay Mohr, Elizabeth Perkins, Kevin Pollak, James Rebhorn, Stephen Root, Alan Ruck, Diana Scarwid, Peter Scolari, Nick Searcy, Grant Shaud, Lane Smith, Cynthia Stevenson, Jobeth Williams and Rita Wilson. Tom Hanks executive produced the miniseries, with Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Rob Howard and Michael Bostick producing.

With a budget of $65 million, the HBO production was the largest client to date at Disney-MGM Studios in Orlando, Fla., utilizing its two sound stages as well as all available office space for an entire year. More than 100 locations were used in the filming, including Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, plus numerous other Florida locations, such as the Naval Training Center and the Utility Commission (both in Orlando), as well as Edwards Air Force Base and Tustin Marine Air Corps Station in California, Anza Borrego State Park in California, and Washington, D.C. NASA allowed production access to many areas and buildings at the Kennedy Space Center that were actually used during the space program, including the launch pads, the vehicle assembly building, astronaut corridors, NASA medical offices, and Mercury Command Center (Mercury Mission Control).

FROM THE EARTH TO THE MOON was produced by HBO in association with Imagine Entertainment and Clavius Base. Executive producer, Tom Hanks; producers, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Michael Bostick; co-executive producer, Tony To; supervising producers, Graham Yost and John Melfi; co-producers, Erik Bork, Bruce Richmond and Janace Tashjian; associate producer, Terry Odem; consulting producer, Bridget Potter; technical consultant, Dave Scott.





