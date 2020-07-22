HBO Announces Premiere Date for Limited Series THE THIRD DAY

Created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, limited series THE THIRD DAY debuts MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The show's six episodes are divided into "Summer" and "Winter."



The limited series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Told over the first three episodes, "Summer" stars Jude Law (HBO's "The New Pope") as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret. "Summer" is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden.



"Winter" unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for "Moonlight") as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted. "Winter" is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O'Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.



Along with Jude Law and Naomie Harris, THE THIRD DAY also stars Katherine Waterston ("Fantastic Beasts" franchise), Emily Watson (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Chernobyl") and Paddy Considine (HBO's "The Outsider").



THE THIRD DAY is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky's new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and writer Dennis Kelly ("Utopia," "Pulling"). Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly executive produce.

