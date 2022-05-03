HBO Announces PAUSE WITH SAM JAY Late Night Talk Series Return

Writers Guild Award-nominated late-night talk series PAUSE WITH SAM JAY returns for its second season Friday, May 20 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The eight-episode season will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Emmy®-nominated stand-up comedian Sam Jay returns with her personal take on a variety of topics in a half-hour late-night talk series where conversations are further expanded with additional interviews, sketches, and animation.

PAUSE with Sam Jay received a nomination for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series from the Writers Guild Awards in 2022.

Created by Sam Jay ("Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning", "Bust Down") and Prentice Penny (HBO's "Insecure", "Uncorked"), each week Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. In an era of discord, Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.

Sam Jay is an Emmy®-nominated writer with credits including NBC's "Saturday Night Live." Jay created, wrote and starred in the Peacock comedy series "Bust Down" in 2022. She will soon appear opposite Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris's untitled feature film for Netflix, where her first hour-long stand up special, "Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning," debuted in 2019.

Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny; executive produced by Sam Jay, Prentice Penny, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Suzanne Fagel, David Martin, Kara Baker; co-executive produced by Alex Soler, Jak Knight and Emmy Blotnick; Consulting Producer - Zack Fox, Supervising Producer - Melanie Loebig, Produced and Directed by Jams x Bash.

Photograph by Stephanie Mei-Ling/HBO