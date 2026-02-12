Connor Storrie, Ryan Gosling Set to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Episodes

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Live from New York, Saturday Night Live will return with its 51st season on February 28. As announced on January 31, Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is making his hosting debut on the episode.

Mumford & Sons are set to make their fourth appearance as musical guest. The Grammy Award-winning band’s new album, Prizefighter, will be released on February 20.

Marking his fourth time as host, Ryan Gosling will return to the show for THE MARCH 7 episode. The Academy Award-nominated actor produces and stars in the new film Project Hail Mary, coming to theaters on March 20. Gorillaz will perform as a musical guest for the first time. “The Mountain,” the new album from the Grammy-winning band, will be released on February 27.

SNL will also air an original episode on March 14, with host and musical guest to be announced. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), the long-running series streams live on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max