HALLOWEEN IS HERE on HBO Max

Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max! Today, the streamer launched "Halloween is Here," a spotlight page bringing together all your favorite spooky, scary, chilling and thrilling Halloween films and series for easy streaming. The "Halloween is Here" page will be available on HBO Max for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max's dedicated editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics. HBO Max will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day to keep you entertained all month long.
Hit horror movies you won't want to stream alone like The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, and psychological thrillers like The Haunting, Glass, and Dolores Claiborne will be available to stream alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2, Spooky Buddies, and Adventure Time.In addition, HBO Max is pulling together a collection of Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series like Friends, Euphoria, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, and more. You can also find costume inspiration on the Halloween-themed page from hits like The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and HBO Max's extensive DC library like Batman, and Wonder Woman movies and iconic series like Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Watchmen, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn, and more. Below is a list of the Halloween programming on HBO Max this October.Hit Horror Movies:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - Available Starting October 31
The Blob, 1958
The Brood, 1979
Child's Play 2, 1990 (HBO)
Child's Play 3, 1991 (HBO)
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
Devil, 2010 (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)
Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
It, 2017 (HBO) - Available Starting October 27
It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)
Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
Night of the Living Dead, 1968
Piranha, 1978 (HBO)
Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
The Thing, 2011 (HBO)
Us, 2019 (HBO) Terrifying TV:
The Alienist
Bedlam
Inside No. 9
The Leftovers (HBO)
Los Espookys (HBO)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Raised by Wolves
The Third Day (HBO)
True Blood (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
The Fades
Spawn (HBO)Halloween Episodes
Friends - "The One with the Halloween Party"
Big Bang Theory - "The Good Guy Fluctuation"
South Park - "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"
Pretty Little Liars - "The First Secret"
Young Sheldon - "Seven DEADLY SINS and a Small Carl Sagan"
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - "Hex and the Single Guy"
Euphoria --- "The Next Episode"
Curb Your Enthusiasm - "Trick or Treat"Creepy Cult Classics
Alien, 1979 (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)
The Brood, 1979
Carnival of Souls, 1962
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
Eraserhead, 1977
Eyes Without a Face, 1962
Equinox, 1970
The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
House, 1977
Kwaidan, 1965
The Mummy, 1959
Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
The X From Outer Space, 1967 Foreign Frights:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)
El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)
Fantasmagorias (HBO)
Folklore (HBO)
Grace (HBO)
Halfworlds (HBO)
Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929
House, 1977
Kwaidan, 1965
Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)
Shadows, 2019 (HBO)
The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933
Vampyr, 1932Psychological Thrillers
The Butterfly Effect, 2004
Cronos, 1993
Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)
Diabolique, 1955
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Glass, 2019 (HBO)
Gothika, 2003
The Haunting, 1999
Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Open Water, 2004 (HBO)
Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Sisters, 1972
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)Scares for All Ages:
Adventure Time
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Craftopia - Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22
Ghosts (S1)
Ghosts (S2) - Available Starting October 27
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)
Gremlins 2, 1990
Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)
The Scooby Doo Show
Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012
Scooby-Doo, 2002
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
Scoob!, 2020
Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)
Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)
Where the Wild Things Are, 2009
Victor and Valentino