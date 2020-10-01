HALLOWEEN IS HERE on HBO Max

Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max!

Get ready for spooky season with HBO Max! Today, the streamer launched "Halloween is Here," a spotlight page bringing together all your favorite spooky, scary, chilling and thrilling Halloween films and series for easy streaming. The "Halloween is Here" page will be available on HBO Max for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max's dedicated editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics. HBO Max will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day to keep you entertained all month long.

Hit horror movies you won't want to stream alone like The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, and psychological thrillers like The Haunting, Glass, and Dolores Claiborne will be available to stream alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2, Spooky Buddies, and Adventure Time.

In addition, HBO Max is pulling together a collection of Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series likeand more.

You can also find costume inspiration on the Halloween-themed page from hits liketrilogy,trilogy, and HBO Max's extensive DC library likeandmovies and iconic series likeand more.

Below is a list of the Halloween programming on HBO Max this October.

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO) - Available Starting October 31The Blob, 1958The Brood, 1979Child's Play 2, 1990 (HBO)Child's Play 3, 1991 (HBO)The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)Devil, 2010 (HBO)Doctor Sleep, 2020 (HBO)Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)It, 2017 (HBO) - Available Starting October 27It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)Jaws, 1975 (HBO)Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)Jaws 3, 1983 (HBO)Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)Night of the Living Dead, 1968Piranha, 1978 (HBO)Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)Ready or Not, 2019 (HBO)Red Riding Hood, 2011The Thing, 2011 (HBO)Us, 2019 (HBO)

The AlienistBedlamInside No. 9The Leftovers (HBO)Los Espookys (HBO)Lovecraft Country (HBO)The Outsider (HBO)Raised by WolvesThe Third Day (HBO)True Blood (HBO)True Detective (HBO)The FadesSpawn (HBO)

Friends - "The One with the Halloween Party"Big Bang Theory - "The Good Guy Fluctuation"South Park - "Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery"Pretty Little Liars - "The First Secret"Young Sheldon - "Seven DEADLY SINS and a Small Carl Sagan"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - "Hex and the Single Guy"Euphoria --- "The Next Episode"Curb Your Enthusiasm - "Trick or Treat"

Alien, 1979 (HBO)Aliens, 1986 (HBO)Alien 3, 1992 (HBO)Alien Resurrection, 1997 (HBO)AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (HBO)Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (HBO)An American Werewolf in London, 1982 (HBO)The Brood, 1979Carnival of Souls, 1962The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969Eraserhead, 1977Eyes Without a Face, 1962Equinox, 1970The Frighteners, 1996 (HBO)Horror of Dracula, 1958House, 1977Kwaidan, 1965The Mummy, 1959Puppetmaster, 1985 (HBO)Scanners, 1981 (HBO)The X From Outer Space, 1967

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)Lullaby, 2019 (HBO)El Pacto (AKA The Pact), 2020 (HBO)Fantasmagorias (HBO)Folklore (HBO)Grace (HBO)Halfworlds (HBO)Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, 1929House, 1977Kwaidan, 1965Perseguida (Persecuted), 2019 (HBO)Shadows, 2019 (HBO)The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, 1933Vampyr, 1932

The Butterfly Effect, 2004Cronos, 1993Deerskin, 2020 (HBO)Diabolique, 1955Dreamcatcher, 2003Dolores Claiborne, 1995Glass, 2019 (HBO)Gothika, 2003The Haunting, 1999Incarnate, 2016 (HBO)Insomnia, 2002The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)Open Water, 2004 (HBO)Open Water 2: Adrift, 2007 (HBO)Se7en, 1995Sisters, 1972Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

Adventure TimeAdventure Time: Distant LandsCraftopia - Halloween Episodes Available Starting October 22Ghosts (S1)Ghosts (S2) - Available Starting October 27Beautiful Creatures, 2013Godzilla: King of Monsters, 2019 (HBO)Gremlins 2, 1990Little Shop of Horrors, 1986 (HBO)Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019 (HBO)The Scooby Doo ShowScooby Doo, Where Are You?, 1969Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, 2012Scooby-Doo, 2002Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004Scoob!, 2020Spooky Buddies, 2011 (HBO)Teen Witch, 1989 (HBO)Where the Wild Things Are, 2009Victor and Valentino

View More TV Stories Related Articles