HACKS Renewed for Season Four at Max

Max has renewed the multi-Emmy® Award-winning comedy series HACKS for a fourth season. The series’ first two seasons received many accolades including awards from Golden Globes, AFI, Peabody, Critics Choice, DGA, SAG®, WGA and GLAAD. Season three premiered to critical acclaim on May 2 and the season finale is now streaming on Max. Season three begins with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.



The release of HACKS episodes 307 and 308 marked a new daily high for the series’ overall viewership. Time writes “creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky have crafted Hacks’ best season yet” and Roger Ebert notes “the excellent writing invigorates the cast, leading Emmy winner Jean Smart to her best performance on this series (and arguably anywhere).” The Ringer calls HACKS “the best comedy on TV” and USA Today adds it’s “a smart, hollering good time of comedy about comedy.” Slate says “[Einbinder’s] never been funnier” and TheWrap agrees, effusing “This isn’t just Einbinder’s best season, it’s arguably her funniest.” IndieWire commends “Aniello’s quietly rich direction [which] drops a few new stunners.” Roger Ebert praises “standout” Paul W. Downs who “nails his biggest arc to date.” Uproxx hails “audience favorites Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter'' and “Emmy®-nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins [who] quietly steals every scene he’s in.” Entertainment Weekly writes the show has “flawless guest casting.”



Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “We congratulate HACKS’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. HACKS is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the HACKS family.”



Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, quote: “Hats off to Jen, Lucia and Paul for crafting a world as compelling and poignant as it is clever and funny. We applaud our outstanding cast, who made it easy to fall in love with these flawed, hilarious and deeply human characters, and we thank everyone at Max for a terrific partnership over the first three seasons and counting. We can’t wait to deliver more HACKS to fans around the world!”



HACKS season three stars Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award winner Jean Smart and Emmy®, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominee Hannah Einbinder alongside Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher McDonald, Christopher Lloyd, Tony Goldwyn, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.



HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy® Award winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® Award winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Photo credit: Jake Giles Netter/Max

