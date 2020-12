Gwendolyn Osborne Stars in WONDER WOMAN 1984

Gwendolyns's other television credits include; Ocean Ave, Charmed, The Bold and the Beautiful, Eve, and Huff, as well as her longtime role on The Price is Right. Her additional film credits include; Jack & Jill, Snow Dogs, and Any Given Sunday.Gwendolyn was born in Bath, UK, and has roots from Nigeria, Cuba, the West Indies, and Ireland. She attended performing arts schools in the UK and America, which expanded her longtime passions of singing and performing.In her free time, Gwendolyn enjoys spending time with her two daughters (Monique is also an actress starring in David E.Kelley's Big Shot) and son. Gwendolyn stays healthy by eating well and exercising. Her sought-after skin care tips have led her to create Lomolique Facial Oil an all natural anti-aging facial oil.