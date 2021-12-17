Guillermo del Toro to Release Black-and-White Version of NIGHTMARE ALLEY

As Nightmare Alley hits theaters this weekend, director Guillermo del Torro will release a black-and-white version of the highly-anticipated new movie.

Variety reports that Searchlight Pictures will oversee a special limited run the film in black and white in select Los Angeles theaters in January.

Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light will screen at The New Beverly Cinema on January 15 and January 16, AMC The Grove from January 14 through January 20, The Landmark from January 14 through January 20 and The Los Feliz Theater, American Cinematheque, from January 21 through January 23.

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society.

With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

The cast also features Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and Mary Steenburgen.