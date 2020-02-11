Greta Thunberg Series in the Works at BBC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, BBC Studios will produce a new series in partnership with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The series will follow Thunberg on the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes.

"As she travels, Greta meets not only leading scientists but political leaders and business heavyweights, exploring the scientific evidence with them and challenging them to change," BBC said.

On the series, Thunberg will share "some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analyzed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other."

Hulu is also producing a series about Greta Thunberg.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





