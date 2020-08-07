Gravitas Ventures Acquires Van Ditthavong's Crime Thriller ALL ROADS TO PEARLA

The fllm will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 25.

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Van Ditthavong's feature directorial debut ALL ROADS TO PEARLA (formerly known as SLEEPING IN PLASTIC), which had its world premiere at the 2019 Austin Film Festival.

The crime thriller stars Alex MacNicoll (VICE, THE SOCIETY), Addison Timlin (LIKE ME, LITTLE SISTER), Corin Nemec (MARRIAGE OF LIES), Nick Chinlund (TRAINING DAY) and Dash Mihok (SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK, RAY DONOVAN).

The film is produced by Derek D. Brown, Red Sanders of Red Entertainment and Van Ditthavong of goPOP FILMS. It will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 25.

ALL ROADS TO PEARLA is a dark coming-of-age tale set in a small Texas town about a high school wrestler who gets entangled with a beautiful drifter and her psychopathic lover. Lives intertwine and spiral violently out of control when he becomes her escort driver and risks everything to save her.

"At its core the film is about Love and Pain and the consequences of our actions. To be able to partner with Gravitas and share ALL ROADS TO PEARLA with a wide audience is truly amazing. We are beyond thrilled and thankful for it all," said Ditthavong.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Gravitas' Brendan Gallagher and Igor Princ of Princ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Ditthavong is managed by Zero Gravity Management.

To view the trailer please visit allroadstopearla.com.

