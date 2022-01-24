Goldenvoice Announces Full Lineup for Brand New Fest Cali Vibes 2022

Goldenvoice, the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's COUNTRY MUSIC Festival, launch a brand new SoCal lifestyle and music festival California Vibrations (Cali Vibes) and announce their daily lineup.

The festival will take place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the lush, grass-lined Marina Green Park which overlooks the water at the edge of downtown Long Beach. Cali Vibes Festival will feature multiple stages with massive lineups celebrating California music, beach culture and reggae "vibrations". See full daily lineup below.

The event will feature performances by Cali's finest Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome and Stick Figure, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae and dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee and many more.

In addition, and to commemorate the 77th birthday of their father, the festival will showcase a very rare performance from The Marley Brothers. The five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley will perform a special set celebrating the catalog of Bob Marley.

The BoomYard Stage, powered by Delicious Vinyl Island, has been added and will resemble the iconic outdoor Los Angeles pop-up party for a full sound system experience. Each artist is set to provide their own unique contribution to a soundtrack of Jamaican music. It will showcase performances by notable artists such as Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr. Vegas, Yaadcore, and a new wave of innovative future roots and Afrobeat artists such as Silent Addy, Naomi Cowan, Blvk H3ro, Zac Jones, Runkus, Teejay, Tessellated, Projexx, selectors such as Jazzy T and DJ Delano from Renaissance, Mysta Crooks, Blaq Pages, and more of LA's local Caribbean talent.

In addition to the music lineup, there will be a variety of experiential installations to enjoy. Weedmaps will present "Higher Ground", a village featuring California's top cannabis tastemakers. The original Sublime touring van will be on site as an interactive exhibit, and a live painting will be created by iconic artist Weiland. There will also be a specially-curated food lineup and vendor marketplace.

For the ultimate experience, festival goers can reserve their ticket to the Beach Club, an exclusive 21+ oasis that features upfront stage viewing, accessible only to Beach Club ticket holders and artist guests, a fully-stocked munchies bar, beer and cocktail tastings, private, air-conditioned restrooms, parking adjacent to the festival entrance and a complimentary SwagBag upon entry to kick off your weekend of music and vibes.

California Vibrations will be donating $1 per every ticket sold, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 to our nonprofit beneficiary, the Surfrider Foundation. Surfrider is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people.

Artist Lineup By Day

FRI. FEB 4 (A-Z)

AMANYEA

ANUHEA

ARISE ROOTS

BIKINI TRILL

DJ MAJOR LEAGUE

DON CARLOS

G33ZY

IRATION

JESSE ROYAL

KOFFEE

MIKE LOVE

PROJEXX

REBELUTION

RIES BROTHERS

SEAN PAUL

SILENT ADDY

SOJA

STEEL PULSE

TESSELLATED

THE GREEN

THE MOVEMENT

TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS

TUNNEL VISION

VANA LIYA

ZAC JONES

SAT. FEB 5 (A-Z)

ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM

BARRINGTON LEVY

BLAQ PAGES

BOOSTIVE

BUMPIN UGLIES

COMMON KINGS

DJ DANEEKAH

DENM

FORTUNATE YOUTH

KYLE SMITH

LILA IKE

MARLON ASHER

MR. VEGAS

PROTOJE

RENAISSANCE

ROOTS OF CREATION

ROYAL BLU

RUNKUS

SENSI TRAILS

SHAGGY

SHWAYZE & CISCO ADLER

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

STICK FIGURE

TEEJAY

THE ELOVATERS

THE EXPANDERS

THE MARLEY BROTHERS FEAT. ZIGGY, STEPHEN, DAMIAN, JULIAN & KY-MANI MARLEY

TRIBAL SEEDS

SUN. FEB 6 (A-Z)

ATMOSPHERE

BLVK H3RO

DJ GREEN B

DIRTY HEADS

ELI MAC

ETHAN TUCKER

HIRIE

IYA TERRA

KALI MADDEN

KATASTRO

KOLOHE KAI

LAW

LANDON MCNAMARA

LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS

NAOMI COWAN

NATURAL HIGH

PACIFIC DUB

PEPPER

RAS-1

SUBLIME WITH ROME

THE EXPENDABLES

THE GROUCH AND ELIGH

TROPIDELIC

WALSHY FIRE

WU-TANG CLAN

YAADCORE