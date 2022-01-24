Goldenvoice Announces Full Lineup for Brand New Fest Cali Vibes 2022
The festival will take place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Goldenvoice, the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's COUNTRY MUSIC Festival, launch a brand new SoCal lifestyle and music festival California Vibrations (Cali Vibes) and announce their daily lineup.
The festival will take place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the lush, grass-lined Marina Green Park which overlooks the water at the edge of downtown Long Beach. Cali Vibes Festival will feature multiple stages with massive lineups celebrating California music, beach culture and reggae "vibrations". See full daily lineup below.
The event will feature performances by Cali's finest Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome and Stick Figure, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae and dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee and many more.
In addition, and to commemorate the 77th birthday of their father, the festival will showcase a very rare performance from The Marley Brothers. The five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley will perform a special set celebrating the catalog of Bob Marley.
The BoomYard Stage, powered by Delicious Vinyl Island, has been added and will resemble the iconic outdoor Los Angeles pop-up party for a full sound system experience. Each artist is set to provide their own unique contribution to a soundtrack of Jamaican music. It will showcase performances by notable artists such as Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr. Vegas, Yaadcore, and a new wave of innovative future roots and Afrobeat artists such as Silent Addy, Naomi Cowan, Blvk H3ro, Zac Jones, Runkus, Teejay, Tessellated, Projexx, selectors such as Jazzy T and DJ Delano from Renaissance, Mysta Crooks, Blaq Pages, and more of LA's local Caribbean talent.
In addition to the music lineup, there will be a variety of experiential installations to enjoy. Weedmaps will present "Higher Ground", a village featuring California's top cannabis tastemakers. The original Sublime touring van will be on site as an interactive exhibit, and a live painting will be created by iconic artist Weiland. There will also be a specially-curated food lineup and vendor marketplace.
For the ultimate experience, festival goers can reserve their ticket to the Beach Club, an exclusive 21+ oasis that features upfront stage viewing, accessible only to Beach Club ticket holders and artist guests, a fully-stocked munchies bar, beer and cocktail tastings, private, air-conditioned restrooms, parking adjacent to the festival entrance and a complimentary SwagBag upon entry to kick off your weekend of music and vibes.
California Vibrations will be donating $1 per every ticket sold, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 to our nonprofit beneficiary, the Surfrider Foundation. Surfrider is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people.
Artist Lineup By Day
FRI. FEB 4 (A-Z)
AMANYEA
ANUHEA
ARISE ROOTS
BIKINI TRILL
DJ MAJOR LEAGUE
DON CARLOS
G33ZY
IRATION
JESSE ROYAL
KOFFEE
MIKE LOVE
PROJEXX
REBELUTION
RIES BROTHERS
SEAN PAUL
SILENT ADDY
SOJA
STEEL PULSE
TESSELLATED
THE GREEN
THE MOVEMENT
TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS
TUNNEL VISION
VANA LIYA
ZAC JONES
SAT. FEB 5 (A-Z)
ARTIKAL SOUND SYSTEM
BARRINGTON LEVY
BLAQ PAGES
BOOSTIVE
BUMPIN UGLIES
COMMON KINGS
DJ DANEEKAH
DENM
FORTUNATE YOUTH
KYLE SMITH
LILA IKE
MARLON ASHER
MR. VEGAS
PROTOJE
RENAISSANCE
ROOTS OF CREATION
ROYAL BLU
RUNKUS
SENSI TRAILS
SHAGGY
SHWAYZE & CISCO ADLER
SLIGHTLY STOOPID
STICK FIGURE
TEEJAY
THE ELOVATERS
THE EXPANDERS
THE MARLEY BROTHERS FEAT. ZIGGY, STEPHEN, DAMIAN, JULIAN & KY-MANI MARLEY
TRIBAL SEEDS
SUN. FEB 6 (A-Z)
ATMOSPHERE
BLVK H3RO
DJ GREEN B
DIRTY HEADS
ELI MAC
ETHAN TUCKER
HIRIE
IYA TERRA
KALI MADDEN
KATASTRO
KOLOHE KAI
LAW
LANDON MCNAMARA
LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS
NAOMI COWAN
NATURAL HIGH
PACIFIC DUB
PEPPER
RAS-1
SUBLIME WITH ROME
THE EXPENDABLES
THE GROUCH AND ELIGH
TROPIDELIC
WALSHY FIRE
WU-TANG CLAN
YAADCORE