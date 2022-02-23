Global Blockbuster FREE GUY Now Streaming on Disney+

The global blockbuster "Free Guy" is now streaming on Disney+. The epic adventure-comedy, which stars Ryan Reynolds Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, was released in theaters August 13 and went on to gross over $330 million worldwide.

"Free Guy" recently received Oscar® and BAFTA nominations for best achievement in visual effects, and was the recipient of the People's Choice Award for the comedy movie of 2021.

In the film, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become THE HERO of his own story...one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way...before it is too late.

"Free Guy" is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

