Girls' Choice Television & Digital Nominees Announced

Voting is now open for the Digital Creators of the Year ballot for the GIRLS' CHOICE AWARDS at www.girlschoice.com, and voting for the Empowerment in Television ballot will be open tomorrow, December 18th. Anyone over 13 years of age can vote up to once an hour. This is not a popularity contest, rather reinforcement for and the celebration of those social media creators and TV personalities who empower teens and young women. The Digital Creators ballot includes the following categories: Beauty Gurus, Nail Artist presented by ManiMe, Fashion, Gaming, Dance, She-E-O, Mind Body & Soul, Cooking, Comedy, Digital Resources, Love Your Body, Keeping It Real, and Blog, demonstrating how influencers have helped to empower young women.

The Most Empowering TV categories include TV stars for drama, sci-fi, reality and comedy series; TV Drama, Sci-Fi, Animation, Reality, and Comedy Series; Most Empowering Badass TV Character; Most Empowering Talk Show Host; TV News Personality; retro tv Series; retro tv Actress; and Reality Show Judge or Host.

The Girls' Choice Awards, created by the founders of the Teen Choice Awards (FOX) and Young Women's Honors (The CW), is produced in collaboration with a host of partner non-profit and cause-based organizations and Sand Sisters Los Angeles.

Girls' Choice is more than another awards show. It is a year-long initiative to not only encourage and applaud those who empower young women, but to provide avenues for empowerment through seminars and other valuable resources.

The powerhouse organizations shaping the Girls' Choice program are: America SCORES, Best Friends Animal Society, The Beyond Project, Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Girls Inc., Girls Make Games, The Jed Foundation (JED), League of Women Voters of the United States, Movemeant Foundation, My Friend's Place, NAMI, National Girls Collaborative Project, The Phluid Project, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), The Representation Project, Running Start, STOMP Out Bullying, National Council for Behavioral Health's program Mental Health First Aid, World Wildlife Fund, and the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles. Additional organizations joining the initiative will be announced.

Voting is available through February 15, 2020 at www.girlschoice.com.





