Giant Pictures Acquires Jaclyn Bethany's Indie Drama INDIGO VALLEY

AFI Graduate Jaclyn Bethany's indie drama INDIGO VALLEY has found a home. Giant Pictures has acquired the U.S. rights to the film. Written and directed by Bethany, INDIGO VALLEY stars Bethany, Rosie Day (Outlander), Brandon Sklenar (Mapplethorpe) Atli Oskar Fjalarsson (Sparrows) and Greta Bellamacina (Hurt by Paradise). Giant Pictures is eyeing a fall digital release for the film.

INDIGO VALLEY is Jaclyn Bethany's debut feature film. It tells the story of estranged sisters Louise and Isabella. When Isabella unexpectedly joins Louise and her new husband John on their honeymoon through the wilderness, tensions arise and secrets between all three begin to surface in unpredictable and dangerous ways. Mikhail Makeyev and Courtney Harmstone produced the film for BKE Productions in association with Garnet Girl and Red River Studios.

INDIGO VALLEY screened at the Garden State Festival and was set for later festivals that were cancelled due to Covid-19. Bethany and BKE were able to strike a distribution deal during the pandemic.

Jaclyn Bethany commented: "I am excited to work with Giant Pictures, a company that endorses the work of independent filmmakers I admire such as Drake Doremus and multi-hyphenate Noël Wells. Giant works with filmmakers to create a unique digital distribution strategy. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences later this year."

INDIGO VALLEY's soundtrack for the film composed by Maesa Pullman and Dalal Bruchmann is currently available via The Orchard. The soundtrack has been nominated for two Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Bethany is currently in post-production on her next feature film Highway One.

INDIGO VALLEY is based on Bethany's critically acclaimed short film of the same name. Bethany also completed her short film Delta Girl which stars Bell, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Caitlin Carver.





