George Stephanopoulos Productions Releases New HULU Original Special TWO MEN AT WAR

As Russia wages war on Ukraine, George Stephanopoulos Productions (GSP) presents an in-depth examination of the two men at the center of this battle, President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos reports on how both men rose to power, the stark differences in their leadership and what led to this moment in history. Through the extraordinary reporting from the ABC News teams on the ground, wide-ranging interviews and the extensive ABC News archives, this special brings viewers BEYOND THE HEADLINES and provides a deeper understanding of the biggest crisis on European soil since World War II. "Two Men At War" begins streaming Sunday, March 6, only on Hulu.

Images of President Putin sitting alone at the end of his long table stand in contrast to those of former TV star President Zelenskyy defending his country from the center of Kyiv. What happens next? This special analyzes the current humanitarian crisis through key interviews, including Iuliia Mendel, former press secretary to President Zelenskyy; Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine; Ambassador John Bolton, former National Security Advisor; Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation; and other experts.

"Two Men At War" is produced by GSP, "Good Morning America" and ABC News Studios for Hulu. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer of GSP. Simone Swink is the executive producer of "Good Morning America." Roxanna Sherwood is senior executive producer of ABC News Studios.

About George Stephanopoulos Productions

George Stephanopoulos Productions is a production unit within ABC News led by "Good Morning America" and "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. GSP produces nonfiction long-form projects including news-making interviews and gripping investigations. For the unit's inaugural project, Stephanopoulos sat down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview, featured in "Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier" on Hulu. Then, GSP gave a never-before-seen look at the takedown of a terrorist attack that could have rivaled the death and destruction of the Oklahoma City bombing in the special, "The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland." Most recently, Stephanopoulos had the first exclusive interview with actor Alec Baldwin, following the deadly shooting on the set of the film "Rust," which aired in a primetime special. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer of GSP.

