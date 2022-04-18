Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! on Roku

Following the success of the Kartoon Channel! app and content on the Roku® platform, Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GNUS), TODAY announced that it will offer a dedicated Kartoon Channel! on The Roku Channel, further expanding the channel's presence on Roku.

The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people in Q4 2021. Users now have access to Kartoon Channel!'s full content slate of original programming and renowned children's brands, including Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; the new fast-paced trivia original gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz, hosted by Nickelodeon star, Casey Simpson; and Rainbow Rangers, as well as classics such as Baby Genius, Pac-Man and much more!

"As we begin rolling out the new Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, we're excited to share that in less than two years we are fully distributed in the U.S., reaching millions of viewers across multiple platforms! We are now further enhancing our offering to consumers by bringing The Roku Channel on board as a media partner, significantly expanding our presence in the digital marketplace," commented Genius Brands' Jon Ollwerther, President, Kartoon Channel!.

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International's digital network, Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, to original programming like Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz, hosted by Casey Simpson, and Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal, coming in 2023. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, and more.

Kartoon Channel! delivers positive and purposeful content across multiple platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LGTVs.