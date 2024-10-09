Generation Iron to Release New Biopic THE RAW STORY This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Olympia Weekend (October 10-13), Generation Iron has announced that its new original production, the biopic The Raw Story will premiere on top digital platforms Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vimeo On Demand, and others on October 25th.

The original documentary by award-winning filmmaker Vlad Yudin delves into THE JOURNEY of global bodybuilding superstar Chris Bumstead, as he expands beyond the bodybuilding stage to create one of the fastest growing fitness supplement companies, RAW Nutrition, alongside renowned bodybuilding coach Matt Jansen and accomplished entrepreneur, Domenic Iacovone.

“This film isn’t just about bodybuilding—it’s about perseverance, brotherhood, and the rise of a fitness empire,” says Generation Iron co-founder/ceo Edwin Mejia Jr. “Chris Bumstead, Matt Jansen, and Domenic Iacovone’s journey together is something that transcends the sport and will inspire audiences across the world.”

The film explores the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion’s evolution from athlete to entrepreneur and takes viewers behind the scenes into the growth of RAW Nutrition. With their unyielding commitment to excellence – Bumstead, Jansen, and Iacovone overcome many obstacles and form an incredible bond while going through the growing stages of their team. The story aims to inspire others to push beyond limits and showcases the intersection of sports, business, and passion in the world of fitness and nutrition. All while Bumstead is focused on solidifying his name as one of the greatest athletes in the world by competing for another Olympia title.

The electrifying sports biopic that takes viewers on a ride through the extraordinary life of Chris Bumstead, the most iconic pro bodybuilder on the planet with an unyielding desire to make his mark in the fiercely competitive world of professional bodybuilding. Ultimately rising up to become not only a 5x Olympia champion - but the biggest name and most celebrated bodybuilder since Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bumstead TODAY is the number one name in fitness with over 33 million followers on social media. ((24M), Youtube (3.8M), TikTok (4.8M), Twitter (500k)) Bumstead, Iacovone, and Jansen are executive producers of the film.

Filmmaker Vlad Yudin grew up in New York City where he would pursue his career in film. In 2009, Yudin formed The Vladar Company to create a platform for production and distribution of various feature and documentary projects. Some of his titles include Bradley Martyn: The Influencer, Generation Iron, Ronnie Coleman The King, The Hurt Business, Last Day Of Summer, Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer, and many chart-topping sport documentaries over the course of the past 10 years. In 2014, Yudin directed the award-winning documentary, box office hit titled Generation Iron that went on to become among the top five highest grossing documentaries for the company.

Generation Iron is a leading New York City based global digital media company, publishing health, fitness, bodybuilding, strength sports, MMA/Boxing news and content to millions of readers worldwide. Generation Iron TODAY is the leading original content producer of Strength Sports, Bodybuilding, Fitness and MMA content. The company is co-founded by Edwin Mejia Jr. and Vlad Yudin. Generation Iron TODAY is dedicated to making the highest quality series, films and shows aimed at educating and entertaining fans and athletes. Today, Generation Iron has a catalogue of over 30 titles and in-depth docuseries which have built the backbone of its original programming.

The Vladar Company is a media and entertainment company that focuses on developing, producing, and distributing a library of intellectual media properties. The company has become a leading producer and distributor of niche sports content genres and multiple mediums in US and international markets, while also expanding into acquiring and distributing high quality content. Watch the trailer below.

Photos Courtesy of Generation Iron/The Vladar Company

Comments