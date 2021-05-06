Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gene Silvers Guest Stars In Apple TV Plus Drama THE MOSQUITO COAST

The series is an adaptation created by Neil Cross from Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name.

May. 6, 2021  

Gene Silvers Guest Stars In Apple TV Plus Drama THE MOSQUITO COAST

Actor Gene Silvers (Them, Law & Order, Dead Women Walking) has a lead guest star role in the Rupert Wyatt-directed The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux. The series is an adaptation created by Neil Cross from Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name. Silvers plays opposite Kimberly Elise and James LeGros as The Sheriff of Yuma, Arizona, in episode 2 of the show that is now airing as of April 30, 2021, on Apple TV Plus.

The Mosquito Coast tells the story of a radical idealist who uproots his family for Mexico after they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

"The strangeness that finally I get my big Los Angeles role right after my dad passes, and then I break my hand and almost die in a bad ski accident. Thank god director Rupert Wyatt said it was okay to have a cast for my character in "The Mosquito Coast")." - Gene Silvers

Silvers also has a guest-starring lead main character role of Elder Luther opposite Christopher Heyerdahl in the limited anthology Amazon Prime series Them, which is currently rated #1 on the streaming network. Silvers also had a lead guest-starring role in the Emmy submitted episode "DR-1-102" of Law and Order that became one of the show's most popular episodes. He has done many episodic procedural shows in NY, in addition to his theater work.

***Photo by Andy Rooney


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max Crumm
Max Crumm
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Multicom Releasing Linda G. Mills The Rest Of Us for National Mental Health Awareness Mont Photo

Multicom Releasing Linda G. Mills' 'The Rest Of Us' for National Mental Health Awareness Month

Sacha Baron Cohen to Receive Comedic Genius Award Photo

Sacha Baron Cohen to Receive Comedic Genius Award

Celebrate Mothers Day With Your Mom-Centric Favorites On HBO Max Photo

Celebrate Mother's Day With Your Mom-Centric Favorites On HBO Max

Ten Horror Titles From The Terror Films Library Move To Crackle Photo

Ten Horror Titles From The Terror Films' Library Move To Crackle


More Hot Stories For You

  • MACBETH Will Be Performed at Salzburger Landestheater
  • Digitale Uraufführung: Ballettproduktion ANNA KARENINA von Reginaldo Oliveira
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salzburger Landestheater Announces 2021-22 Season BETWEEN WAKING AND DREAMING