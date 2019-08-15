Garden Theatre's Interactive Movie Series to Screen HOCUS POCUS

Garden Theatre's new Interactive Movie series will continue on September 15 with a screening of Hocus Pocus. This interactive screening of the 1993 film will feature pre-show trivia, a costume contest, in-show activities, and a little bit of theatre magic. The Sanderson Sisters will make a special visit to judge the costume contest, and trivia will be hosted by Aaron Wallace, author of Hocus Pocus in Focus: The Thinking Fan's Guide to Disney's Halloween Classic. Pre-show entertainment will begin at 6:45 pm, and the movie will begin at 7:30 pm.



I put a spell on you! Follow along as Max, Dani, and Allison try to stop the witchy Sanderson Sisters from casting a spell on the whole town of Salem.



Max doesn't believe in witches, but that's before he accidentally awakens a coven of 300-year old witches on Halloween. The newly revived Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary are determined to steal the youth of all the children in Salem.



Audience members are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Who will be the scariest witch? The strongest superhero? The spookiest ghost?



Tickets: $15. All tickets are reserved seating, and advanced purchase is recommended. All orders are subject to a $1 ticket fee.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Dates: Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 7:30 pm; Pre-show entertainment at 6:45 pm



This project is funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs Program, the Department of State, division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida. Additional funding from United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com.





