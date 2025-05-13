'Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!' North America Tour to Kick Off in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American premiere season of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART will launch in Long Beach, CA on September 19, 2025. The live production of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse will tour over 75 cities, including performances at major venues such as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, and the Wang Theatre in Boston, MA.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live Social Presale & VIP Packages will be available starting Thursday, May 15 from 10 AM to 10 PM (local time) at gabbysdollhouselive.com. General public on-sale begins Friday, May 16 at 10 AM (local time).

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

Gabby’s Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.

This new stage production of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri, Sep 19, 2025 — Long Beach, CA — Terrace Theater

Sat, Sept 20, 2025 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Fred Kavli Theatre (2 Shows)

Sun, Sept 21, 2025 — San Francisco, CA — Golden Gate Theatre

Wed, Sept 24, 2025 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre

Thurs, Sept 25, 2025 — San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre

Fri, Sept 26, 2025 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Sat, Sept 27, 2025 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Theater

Sun, Sept 28, 2025 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda)

Tue, Sept 30, 2025 — Lubbock, TX — Buddy Holly Hall

Wed, Oct 1, 2025 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 2, 2025 — Corpus Christi, TX — Selena Auditorium

Fri, Oct 3, 2025 — Sugarland, TX — Smart Financial Centre

Sat, Oct 4, 2025 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre (2 Shows)

Sun, Oct 5, 2025 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre (2 Shows)

Wed, Oct 8, 2025 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Saenger Theatre

Thurs, Oct 9, 2025 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 — Melbourne, FL — KING Center

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Au-Rene Theater

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 — Tampa, FL — Carol Morsani Hall

Mon, Oct 13, 2025 — Orlando, FL —Walt Disney Theater

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 16, 2025 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center (2 Shows)

Tues, Oct 21, 2025 — Wilkes Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 — Glenside, PA — Keswick Theatre

Thurs, Oct 23, 2025 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 — White Plains, NY — Westchester County Center

Sat, Oct 25, 2025 — Englewood, NJ — Bergen Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center

Wed, Oct 29, 2025 — Buffalo, NY — Shea's Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 30, 2025 — Syracuse, NY — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Sat, Nov 1, 2025 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun, Nov 2, 2025 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre (2 Shows)

Tue, Nov 4, 2025 — Poughkeepsie, NY — MJN Convention Center

Wed, Nov 5, 2025 — Wheeling, WV — Capitol Theatre

Thurs, Nov 6, 2025 — Cleveland, OH — Connor Palace

Fri, Nov 7, 2025 — Ft Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre

Sat, Nov 8, 2025 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

Sun, Nov 9, 2025 — Greensburg, PA — Palace Theatre (2 Shows)

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theatre

Thurs, Nov 13, 2025 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 — Saginaw, MI — Temple Theatre

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 — Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

Tues, Nov 18, 2025 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House

Thurs, Nov 20, 2025 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (2 Shows)

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Tues, Nov 25, 2025 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

Fri, Nov 28, 2025 — Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater

Sat, Nov 29, 2025 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 30, 2025 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Tue, Dec 2, 2025 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre

Wed, Dec 3, 2025 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak Center

Thurs, Dec 4, 2025 — Albuquerque, NM — Kiva Auditorium

Fri, Dec 5, 2025 — Prescott, AZ — Findlay Toyota Center

Sat, Dec 6, 2025 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Sun, Dec 7, 2025 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic (2 Shows)

Tue, Dec 9, 2025 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall

Wed, Dec 10, 2025 — Idaho Falls, ID — Mountain America Center

Thurs, Dec 11, 2025 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center

Fri, Dec 12, 2025 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre

Sat, Dec 13, 2025 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts

Mon, Dec 15, 2025 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Dec 17, 2025 — Henderson, NV — Lee's Family Forum

Sat, Dec 20, 2025 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

