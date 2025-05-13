'Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!' North America Tour to Kick Off in September

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation.
The North American premiere season of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART will launch in Long Beach, CA on September 19, 2025. The live production of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse will tour over 75 cities, including performances at major venues such as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX, Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, and the Wang Theatre in Boston, MA.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Live Social Presale & VIP Packages will be available starting Thursday, May 15 from 10 AM to 10 PM (local time) at gabbysdollhouselive.com. General public on-sale begins Friday, May 16 at 10 AM (local time).
This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.
Gabby’s Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.
This new stage production of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.
Fri, Sep 19, 2025 — Long Beach, CA — Terrace Theater
Sat, Sept 20, 2025 — Thousand Oaks, CA — Fred Kavli Theatre (2 Shows)
Sun, Sept 21, 2025 — San Francisco, CA — Golden Gate Theatre
Wed, Sept 24, 2025 — Fresno, CA — Saroyan Theatre
Thurs, Sept 25, 2025 — San Diego, CA — Balboa Theatre
Fri, Sept 26, 2025 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Sat, Sept 27, 2025 — Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Theater
Sun, Sept 28, 2025 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda)
Tue, Sept 30, 2025 — Lubbock, TX — Buddy Holly Hall
Wed, Oct 1, 2025 — Midland, TX — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 2, 2025 — Corpus Christi, TX — Selena Auditorium
Fri, Oct 3, 2025 — Sugarland, TX — Smart Financial Centre
Sat, Oct 4, 2025 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre (2 Shows)
Sun, Oct 5, 2025 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre (2 Shows)
Wed, Oct 8, 2025 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Saenger Theatre
Thurs, Oct 9, 2025 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Fri, Oct 10, 2025 — Melbourne, FL — KING Center
Sat, Oct 11, 2025 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Au-Rene Theater
Sun, Oct 12, 2025 — Tampa, FL — Carol Morsani Hall
Mon, Oct 13, 2025 — Orlando, FL —Walt Disney Theater
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 16, 2025 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 — Baltimore, MD — The Lyric
Sun, Oct 19, 2025 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center (2 Shows)
Tues, Oct 21, 2025 — Wilkes Barre, PA — F.M. Kirby Center
Wed, Oct 22, 2025 — Glenside, PA — Keswick Theatre
Thurs, Oct 23, 2025 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 — White Plains, NY — Westchester County Center
Sat, Oct 25, 2025 — Englewood, NJ — Bergen Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Sun, Oct 26, 2025 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 — Rochester, NY — Kodak Center
Wed, Oct 29, 2025 — Buffalo, NY — Shea's Performing Arts Center
Thurs, Oct 30, 2025 — Syracuse, NY — The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun, Nov 2, 2025 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre (2 Shows)
Tue, Nov 4, 2025 — Poughkeepsie, NY — MJN Convention Center
Wed, Nov 5, 2025 — Wheeling, WV — Capitol Theatre
Thurs, Nov 6, 2025 — Cleveland, OH — Connor Palace
Fri, Nov 7, 2025 — Ft Wayne, IN — Embassy Theatre
Sat, Nov 8, 2025 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre
Sun, Nov 9, 2025 — Greensburg, PA — Palace Theatre (2 Shows)
Mon, Nov 10, 2025 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall
Wed, Nov 12, 2025 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theatre
Thurs, Nov 13, 2025 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium
Fri, Nov 14, 2025 — Saginaw, MI — Temple Theatre
Sat, Nov 15, 2025 — Indianapolis, IN — Old National Centre (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 16, 2025 — Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre
Tues, Nov 18, 2025 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
Wed, Nov 19, 2025 — Nashville, TN — Grand Ole Opry House
Thurs, Nov 20, 2025 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Fri, Nov 21, 2025 — Atlanta, GA — Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (2 Shows)
Sat, Nov 22, 2025 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 23, 2025 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Tues, Nov 25, 2025 — Duluth, MN — DECC Symphony Hall
Wed, Nov 26, 2025 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
Fri, Nov 28, 2025 — Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater
Sat, Nov 29, 2025 — Omaha, NE — Orpheum Theater (2 Shows)
Sun, Nov 30, 2025 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Tue, Dec 2, 2025 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre
Wed, Dec 3, 2025 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak Center
Thurs, Dec 4, 2025 — Albuquerque, NM — Kiva Auditorium
Fri, Dec 5, 2025 — Prescott, AZ — Findlay Toyota Center
Sat, Dec 6, 2025 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Sun, Dec 7, 2025 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic (2 Shows)
Tue, Dec 9, 2025 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall
Wed, Dec 10, 2025 — Idaho Falls, ID — Mountain America Center
Thurs, Dec 11, 2025 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center
Fri, Dec 12, 2025 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre
Sat, Dec 13, 2025 — Spokane, WA — First Interstate Center for the Arts
Mon, Dec 15, 2025 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Dec 17, 2025 — Henderson, NV — Lee's Family Forum
Sat, Dec 20, 2025 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center For The Arts
