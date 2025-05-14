GUNS & MOSES Thriller Film Sets Summer Theatrical Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Guns & Moses, the upcoming action-thriller from Pictures From The Fringe and Concourse Media, is set to hit theaters nationwide on July 18, 2025, following its world premiere at Cannes. A first glimpse of the film has been unveiled, offering audiences a powerful preview of its gripping, character-driven exploration of justice and the fight to protect what matters most.

The film stars Mark Feuerstein, Neal McDonough, Alona Tal, Craig Sheffer and rising star Jackson Dunn alongside screen legends Christopher Lloyd and Dermot Mulroney, rounding out a powerhouse cast that brings this story to life with intensity and depth.

Directed by Salvador Litvak and written by Nina Litvak & Salvador Litvak, Guns & Moses was inspired by the 2019 synagogue shooting and murder at Chabad of Poway in California. The story follows a high-desert rabbi who becomes an unlikely gunfighter after a violent attack on his community. Anchored by complex characters and a twisting narrative reminiscent of Chinatown, the film delves into the lengths one man will go to protect his people and uncover the truth.

​​At the heart of the film is Rabbi Mo, a fully-rounded character who also stands for something larger than himself. As director Salvador Litvak explains, “In crafting Guns & Moses, we aimed to make Rabbi Mo an iconic character, dedicated to the proposition that even the least likely among us will step up when we need him or her the most.”

The film includes an unforgettable cat-and-mouse sequence at a thermal solar energy facility in the Mojave Desert, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Mount Rushmore scene in North by Northwest.

The film includes authentic firearms training based on Litvak’s own experience as a member of Magen Am, a volunteer organization that trains and licenses members to protect their synagogues and other Jewish institutions, while emphasizing safety and situational awareness.

A thrilling ride inspired by real events, Guns & Moses was produced by Lee Broda, Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins and Salvador Livak. Watch the first-look teaser below.

