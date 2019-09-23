GREAT PERFORMANCES Airs 'The Riddle of Bach' on Friday

"The Riddle of Bach," the second episode of the new miniseries Great Performances: NOW HEAR THIS is premiering this Friday, September 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/nowhearthis and the PBS Video app.

Join host Scott Yoo in Germany to learn Johann Sebastian Bach's sonatas and partitas, widely considered among the greatest works ever written for solo violin. There, Yoo discovers a riddle Bach left behind in his portrait and embarks on a journey with his wife, leading flutist Alice Dade, to solve it.

Next week, Now Hear This travels to Spain and Morocco to discover the greatest composer you've never heard of: Domenico Scarlatti, the finest keyboard player in Europe."Scarlatti: Man Out of Time" premieres Friday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/nowhearthis and the PBS Video app.

Photo Credit: Arcos Film & Music © 2019





