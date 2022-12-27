GLASS ONION Was the #1 Film In the World Over the Holiday Weekend

After only three days, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the #1 film around the world and with 35M household views (82.1M view hours divided by 2.3 hours of runtime) from over 93 countries, everyone was trying to solve the mystery and figure out whodunit.

Oh Mon Dieu! Fans couldn't wait to see what happened in season three of Emily in Paris. The returning season came in #2 with 117.6M hours viewed and in the top 10 in 93 countries. The premiere for season three was bigger than the premiere of seasons one and two, and the first season was also back in the Top 10 more than two years after it premiered. Visit here for all of the Top 10 shows and films from the week.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Emily in Paris S3 cap off a packed year of must-watch TV series and films on Netflix. With 6 out of the 10 most searched shows of the year, Netflix was THE TALK of 'the ton' with iconic moments, music, boy bands, Halloween costumes, marriage proposals, dances and more.

Netflix's biggest hits of 2022

Netflix is the most watched streamer - with more spots in the Nielsen Top 10 than all other streamers combined, we had the #1 original series 46 out of 48 weeks so far this year and almost half of the #1 weekly movie spots on streaming.

Five of our Top 10 most popular English language series of all time premiered this year: Stranger Things 4, Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (all of which crossed the 1 billion hours viewed mark), Bridgerton S2 and Inventing Anna.

Three of our Top 10 most popular English language films of all time premiered this year: The Adam Project, The Gray Man and Purple Hearts. We also released our most successful animated kids film with The Sea Beast and our most successful documentary feature, The Tinder Swindler.

Seven of our Top 10 most popular non-English films of all time premiered this year: Troll (Norway), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Black Crab (Sweden), Through My Window (Spain), The Takedown (France) Loving Adults (Denmark) and My Name is Vendetta (Italy).

Fan favorites returned: Members spent more time watching Netflix returning seasons and sequels in 2022 than ever before including Stranger Things 4, Elite S6, The Crown S5, Bridgerton S2, The Umbrella Academy S3, Young Royals S2, Big Mouth S6, Cobra Kai S5, Ozark S4, Sintonia S3, Selling Sunset S5, Love is Blind S3 and sequels Enola Holmes 2, Lost Bullet 2 and two 365 Days sequels.

The K-Wave is bigger than ever! 60% of our members watched a Korean title and Netflix had 6 of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea with Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Narco Saints, All of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five Twenty One, Business Proposal and Our Blues. Extraordinary Attorney Woo and All Of Us Are Dead became two of our most-popular non-English shows ever.

The Netflix effect pushed songs from the '80s to the top of the charts. "Running Up That Hill" was the #6 most searched song, Kate Bush was the #7 most searched artist and the #10 trending song on TikTok in 2022. Wednesday created not one, but two resurgent hits with "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps and "Bloody Mary" from Lady Gaga. #WednesdayAddams has been used over 19 billion times on TikTok in under a month, and Lady Gaga herself even joined the viral trend.

Red berets were all the rage: Fans of Emily in Paris, the kids in Matilda and even Thing.

Netflix members watched an average of six different genres a month - from historical drama with The Empress to sports drama with Adam Sandler in Hustle and romantic drama in Virgin River S4 and the dark thriller The Marked Heart.

And to round out the year, here are the Top 10 English films, English series, Non-English films, and Non-English series that have premiered between January 1, 2022 and December 18, 2022: