GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Sets Digital & DVD Release

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has set its digital and physical format release dates! The film will be available on digital platforms on January 4 and on Blu-Ray and DVD on February 4.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather, an original Ghostbuster, left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Featuring Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: AFTERLIFE on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray, plus two discs full of special features! Includes over 20 hours of rare behind-the-scenes and must-see archival gems, including the full Preview Cut of the original movie and much, much more! Presented in collectible "ghost trap" packaging with lights,and includes a full 220-page reprint of the rare 1985 "Making Ghostbusters" book! Also includes digital versions of Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: ANSWER THE CALL and Ghostbusters: AFTERLIFE.

Bonus Features

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

A Look Ahead

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead's Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The DVD will features the "Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife" featurette.