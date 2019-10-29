GAME OF THRONES Targaryen Prequel Gets Series Order

Earlier tonight, BroadwayWorld reported that a previously-announced "Game of Thrones" prequel series starring Naomi Watts had been canceled.

Now, TVLine says that another planned prequel series, focusing on House Targaryen, has gotten a series order.

The spinoff, called "House of the Dragon," is set 300 years before the original Thrones series, chronicling "the beginning of the end for House Targaryen."

George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal co-created the new series.

Read the original story on TVLine.





Related Articles View More TV Stories