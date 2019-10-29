Naomi Watts-Led GAME OF THRONES Prequel Has Been Canceled

Deadline reports that a previously announced spinoff of HBO's mega-hit "Game of Thrones" starring Naomi Watts has been canceled.

The prequel was going to be written by Jane Goldman, who's said to have been emailing the cast and crew of the show to let them know it is not going forward.

It would have taken place thousands of years before the wars, romances and dragons of the Emilia Clarke- and Kit Harington-led GoT. Weaving in issues of race, power, intrigue and White Walkers, the project was greenlit in 2018.

In addition to Watts, the cast of the canceled project included Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, and more,

Read the original story on Deadline.





