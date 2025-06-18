Future-Ready Storytelling: How Juan Pablo Figueroa Casas Embraces Technology Without Losing the Heart of Creativity

Written by Tom White

Art Director, Juan Pablo Figueroa Casas, believes that while technology might have changed the world of audiovisual media, the heart of storytelling remains the same.

Juan leads Drimgo Studio, an interdisciplinary audiovisual production company that creates everything, from animated films and commercials to educational video games and visual storytelling projects. The studio has a phenomenal reach, touching the hearts of international audiences. He has produced program content for Netflix, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, and he anticipates even greater feats.

Juan’s reputation for innovation has led to him being a powerful creative force behind internationally recognized animated productions. He contributed to ‘The Braid of Time’, a Tamara Shogaolu film now available on Netflix, and ‘Back Home Again’, an animated feature written by the award-winning writer Michael Mankowski with a star-studded voice cast including Kim Basinger, Michael J. Fox, Jeremy Renner, and Eugene Levy. His role as a creative professional extends beyond illustration into full art direction and production, bringing cinematic depth to socially resonant stories.

Through his work, he has achieved great heights, where he has been recognized at internationally-renowned events for his contributions in animation, advertising, and storytelling.

For his animated projects, he received international acclaim with an Official Selection at the Cinequest Film & VR Festival, and the Award of Excellence at Canada Shorts with ‘Back Home Again’. The short film E-ALZ: Memory Error earned a Webby Honoree distinction from the Webby Awards in New York (2018), was a finalist at Mexico's Caracol de Plata, and won two Bronze Telly Awards in General Cause Marketing and General Education for Branded Content (2018). It was also listed among the Best Latin American Ads by AdForum.

These achievements have been no easy feat. However, Juan has been a creative mastermind for as long as he can remember.

The heights reached by a storyteller

Juan was captivated by the power of audiovisual media to move, inspire, and create change from a young age. His journey began humbly, working at a signage and printing company while studying Graphic Design. But even then, he had a clear vision.

After honing his skills at one of the top advertising agencies in his city, he co-founded Ilusionario, Illustration & Animation Studio, turning his passion for illustration and animation into a recognized brand. What started as after-hours hobby posts on social media quickly evolved into international projects, animated series, and a flow of opportunities that demanded his full attention.

The studio evolved into a dynamic center of creativity, producing work for projects spanning Latin America, the United States, and Europe. It partnered with leading advertising agencies such as JWT Caribe, Ogilvy Costa Rica, and McCann Lima. During this time, Juan collaborated with major global brands including Ford, Kodak, Coca-Cola, American Express, YPF, Honda, and Cartoon Network. These collaborations cemented his reputation as a multi-faceted art director, skilled at crafting compelling visual content across a wide range of industries.

He then quickly transitioned into Art Direction roles at major agencies, while simultaneously growing his studio.

His collaboration in the campaign “Hashtag For Life” for Cruz Roja Peruana, created by Christian Caldwell with McCann Lima, won Bronze at El Ojo de Iberoamérica, and a Cannes Award.

His collaboration in the socially impactful Coco and Nico campaign, also with Christian Caldwell, was awarded Best Social Good Campaign at El Chupete. The Gift Card of Life received Bronze at the Clio Awards, won the Effie Peru, and was shortlisted at the 2024 Cannes Lions in the Titanium category, recognizing its innovation and effectiveness.

Eventually, he and his wife, Georgina Rapetti, who performs the localization of the projects, founded Drimgo Studio, which is his current focus. Notable work he is doing through Drimgo at the moment is the art direction of “Getting Lost”, an R-rated animated adventure comedy starring Kevin Smith, Dan Aykroyd, Kim Basinger, and Russell Peters. Written and directed by Michael Mankowski, the film is a co-production between Canada, and the U.S. through Animaginary Inc. and Drimgo Studio. Produced by Michael Mankowski, Mark A.Z. Dippé, and John Schneider, and executive produced by Kevin Smith and Dan Aykroyd.

He also led art direction for educational and branded projects, including Bienestar NEEMA, a U.S.-based healthy eating platform, and Crecer Leyendo, an animated story initiative for the Salvadoran government.

Creativity meets purpose

For Juan, storytelling isn’t just about beautiful visuals or clever scripts; it’s about purpose. His projects strive to leave an impact on the U.S., on Latin American communities, and on audiences around the globe.

"My greatest inspiration comes from the desire to tell stories in a creative and visually compelling way," Juan says. Whether creating a government education video for El Salvador, an animated commercial for a U.S. brand, or a deeply human story for Netflix, every project is fueled by curiosity, fearless innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

In an era where AI and new technologies are reshaping media, Juan remains rooted in the values that built his career: creativity, meeting deadlines, maintaining healthy workflows, and valuing people.

Building the future: One story at a time

Juan’s success isn’t just due to talent, but also due to his belief in people. He’s built interdisciplinary teams that can tackle everything from concept art and character design to video game development and multimedia production, and the language localization for those projects.

"I truly believe that building strong, meaningful connections is the best marketing one can do," he says. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, shared responsibility, and relentless problem-solving. This is an approach that has helped him create projects that not only entertain but elevate the brands behind them.

Juan is also passionate about post-project learning: "Analyzing how we can make every future production more efficient has been key," he adds.

Lessons, challenges, and looking ahead

Like every creator, Juan has faced challenges, such as tight deadlines and ambitious productions. Still, he embraces them as part of the journey. "Each project is a challenge that pushes us to discover a new driving force," he explains.

His advice to others? Never stop learning. Value creativity, responsibility, and relationships. And above all, don’t keep ideas locked away. Bring them to life.

Looking forward, Juan envisions Drimgo Studio becoming synonymous with high-quality, soulful storytelling. "I dream that someone can look at a project and instantly say, ‘Oh, that’s a Drimgo project,'" he says.

In the end, it’s not about chasing trends or fame. It’s about creating work that touches hearts. “Creativity will make us irreplaceable. Empathy can move mountains. Dedication is what gives true value to everything we do.”

Photo credit: Drimgo Studio