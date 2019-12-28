Frolic Pictures Releases New Grindhouse Double Feature DVDs

Celebrating the work of Klaus Kinski, Linda Blair and Rutger Hauer!... Cult horror classics, obscure thrillers, vintage erotica, absurd 80s action, outrageous Kung Fu and more! The next wave of Frolic Pictures' new limited edition grindhouse series double feature DVDs are now available online, wherever DVDs are sold (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, etc.) Hand-selected by Hollywood exploitation filmmaker Jared Masters. A sordid combination of old school horror, vintage black comedies and juicy exploitation fare. Each DVD is a one-of-a-kind experience, like going to a drive-in back in the day, except in the comfort of your own home.

Each DVD is approximately three hours of shocking, bizarre, and tantalizing entertainment from a bygone era. Packed with cinematic surprises like short subjects, trailers, vintage TV commercials and intermission cartoons. Digitally scanned from the original 35mm film prints! Be thrilled and pleasantly surprised with what the Maestro reveals across your screen. Screen at parties, make a double feature night with other cinephile friends, or simply enjoy them alone, as you turn on, tune in and drop out of your semi-important responsibilities.

Just Pop the DVD in and let it play, thanks to Frolic's clever auto-starting video discs. It's like there's a projectionist grinding out rare film prints for you at your leisure. Whether you've been to a real grindhouse in the 70s or 80s, or you're discovering the sensation for the first time, these limited edition Frolic Doubles make the perfect show for the avid horror, cult, erotica and exploitation cinema fan. Order the new dream doubles now, and see what cinematic wonders await!

Collect all 27 new releases:

Curse of Demon Mountain / Inseminoid

Gothic / La Residencia

King Boxer / Queen Boxer

Death Smiles at Murder / Seven Deaths in the Cat's Eyes

Bear Island / Escape from Sobibor

Crypt of The Living Dead / The Terror

Chained for Life / THE CIRCUS Queen Murder

Mary Mary Bloody Mary / Bloodlust

The Child / Pieces

The Chilling / Backwoods

The Unseen / The Stuff

The Nesting / The Rejuvenator

House / House II The Second Story

Fall Break / Wavelength

A Night To Dismember / Effects

Nightmare / Nightmares

The Vindicator / The Stepfather

The Supernaturals / The Dark Side of The Moon

The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood / Black Venus

Blood Delirium / Grotesque

Lady Stay Dead / Pranks

Interface / Sole Survivor

Mirror Mirror / The Brainsucker

Spaced Out / The Killings at Outpost Zeta

The Roommates / There's Always Vanilla

Berserker / The Baby Doll Murders

Raw Force / The Ninja Squad



Visit www.frolicpictures.com for more info.





