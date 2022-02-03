French Riviera Film Festival Unveils Official Poster Art for 2022

The fourth annual French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) is pleased to unveil the fest's 2022 official poster, featuring an original work of art titled "Girl On The French Riviera," created exclusively for the festival by New York City-based, impressionistic/abstract artist Cindy Shaoul, the announcement was made TODAY by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

"When we discussed options for our 2022 official poster, we wanted to make it extra special, since we plan to be back in Cannes once again," comments Muj. "We first discovered the art of Cindy Shaoul in 2021 and felt it was perfectly matched to our creative vision for the festival. So, we decided to approach Cindy and asked her if she might like to create an original artwork for our festival. We were thrilled when she agreed!"

"I wanted to create a painting that would exemplify relaxed living on the Riviera - a story in one image. What every person dreams of while thinking of this majestic destination. Mysterious, yet captivating, while the lights flicker in the distance. We can only imagine who she is, where she has come from and where she is going," comments Shaoul.

The fourth installment of the festival will take place once again at the Eden Hotel and Resort in Cannes, France during the time of the Festival de Cannes in May 2022. The annual festival celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe and features the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries in the categories of drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, lifestyle, and fashion, as well as new categories for 2022, micro short and activism.

"We are excited to hold the 2022 hybrid festival in Cannes again, live from the Eden Hotel, as well as virtually for THOSE WHO CAN'T make in person," says Chandna. "In addition to showcasing the poster, our plan is to display Cindy's original painting 'Girl On The French Riviera' at our festival receptions."

Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding public events due to the pandemic, the festival was held virtually in 2020 and 2021, and held intimate, live awards ceremonies each year at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The 2022 edition is planned to be a hybrid event, with finalist films being available to view worldwide via the Sparq platform, the festival's official streaming partner. https://frff.sparqfest.live

To kick off the festival, FRFF will also feature the fifth annual Global Entertainment Showcase, scheduled for May 22, 2022 at the International Village at the Palais des Festival in Cannes. More details to be announced soon.

Event partners include Beverly Hills Hotel, Bel-Air Fine Art, Chateau de Berne, filmfestivals.com, The Good Gin, and Sparq. Additional partners to be announced soon.

The next submission DEADLINE on Film Freeway is February 13, 2022.