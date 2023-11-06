Freeform Sets GOOD TROUBLE and CHRISSY & DAVE DINE OUT Winter Premieres

The new seasons will be premiering this January 2024.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Freeform is setting the table for a month of spicy premieres with the debut of the new unscripted series “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” and the return of “Good Trouble” season five. New episodes will be on Hulu the next day.

Series Premiere Of ‘Chrissy & Dave Dine Out’ Set For Jan. 24

“Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10:00 p.m. EST. Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are cracking the restaurant scene wide open alongside Joel Kim Booster with the new series. They will take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path. While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation.

Celebrity guests handpicked by Chrissy, David and Joel will bring laughs and unfiltered conversations, where no topic is off limits. The premiere episode will find them dining out at the wildly popular restaurant Pizzeria Bianco, where chef Chris Bianco serves up some of the best pizza in the country. Joining them as guests will be late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer/producer Molly McNearney. Later episodes will feature guests such as John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and more. 

The show is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen and Tracy Stevens; and 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon. The show is directed by Anna Chai.

Season Five Of ‘Good Trouble’ Returns Jan. 2

Fan-favorite drama “Good Trouble” will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10:00 p.m. EST. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode.

This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence and Booboo Stewart. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

ABOUT FREEFORM

Freeform’s distinct brand of young adult programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Women 18-34 and No. 2 among Adults 18-34 in the 2022/2023 TV season to date.

Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy®-nominated “grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” and “Cruel Summer,” which returned in 2023 with the network’s most-watched telecast in two years (4.3 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms in the first 35 days available*).

This year, “grown-ish” ranks among cable’s Top 10 live-action original comedy series in Women 18-34, while “Good Trouble” and “Cruel Summer” rank among basic cable’s Top 10 drama series in the demo.

Photo: Disney/Troy Harvey*



