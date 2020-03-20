Freeform Announces the 'Freeform's FunDay Princess Weekend'

Stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with "Freeform's FunDay Princess Weekend," a two-day programming event featuring beloved princess classics, starting SATURDAY, MARCH 21, and continuing through SUNDAY, MARCH 22. Watch and tweet along with us using the hashtag #FunDay.

Below is a list of THE MOVIES airing during the "Princess Funday" weekend:

Saturday, March 21

8:00 a.m. - "Oz the Great and Powerful"

11:00 a.m. - "The Princess Diaries"

1:40 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

4:20 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

6:20 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

8:25 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"

10:55 p.m. - "Matilda"

Sunday, March 22

7:00 a.m. - "Oz the Great and Powerful"

10:00 a.m. - "The Princess Diaries"

12:40 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

3:20 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"

5:20 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"

7:25 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"

9:55 p.m. - "Matilda"

12:00 a.m. - "Ice Age"




