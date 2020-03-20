Freeform Announces the 'Freeform's FunDay Princess Weekend'
Stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with "Freeform's FunDay Princess Weekend," a two-day programming event featuring beloved princess classics, starting SATURDAY, MARCH 21, and continuing through SUNDAY, MARCH 22. Watch and tweet along with us using the hashtag #FunDay.
Below is a list of THE MOVIES airing during the "Princess Funday" weekend:
Saturday, March 21
8:00 a.m. - "Oz the Great and Powerful"
11:00 a.m. - "The Princess Diaries"
1:40 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"
4:20 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
6:20 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"
8:25 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"
10:55 p.m. - "Matilda"
Sunday, March 22
7:00 a.m. - "Oz the Great and Powerful"
10:00 a.m. - "The Princess Diaries"
12:40 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"
3:20 p.m. - Disney's "Pocahontas"
5:20 p.m. - Disney's "The Princess and the Frog"
7:25 p.m. - Disney's "Frozen"
9:55 p.m. - "Matilda"
12:00 a.m. - "Ice Age"