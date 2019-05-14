Freeform Announces Second Annual Expanded '31 Nights of Halloween'

Freeform will be doubling down on their commitment to Halloween and will be making this year's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming stunt even bigger with the following programming additions.

Last year's inaugural "31 Nights of Halloween" delivered its most-watched October in three years and finished the month as the No. 1 cable network in Women 18-34 and Females 12-34.

After last year's highly successful "Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash," FreeForm will continue the party this year with a new original special, "Halloween Extravaganza Bash" (working title) a celebration of Halloween's biggest Pop culture moments. This year, the special will honor the icons of the season as we celebrate the most beloved movies, television shows and music artists who have become synonymous with Halloween.

The network has also announced new movies joining the line-up. Marking its 25th anniversary, the classic hit "Ghostbusters" and its sequel "Ghostbusters 2," as well as the "Scream" trilogy will be airing throughout the stunt, joining other fan favorites including "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "The Addams Family." And not to be forgotten, FreeForm will break its own record of the number of times one network can air "Hocus Pocus," in a programming stunt with a record for 27 broadcasts of the cult classic.

Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures





