Four New Titles Join DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List This Week + U.S. Consumer Spending

RLJ Entertainment's The Tax Collector, starring Shia LeBeouf and Bobby Soto, remains at the top of the DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group's ''Watched at Home Top 20' list for the second week. DreamWorks/Universal's Trolls World Tour and Paramount's three seasons of Yellowstone continue to round out the top 5, while four new titles break into the charts, led by Pete Davidson's The King of Staten Island, which became available for Digital sale. Other newcomers are Open Road Films' Homefront, IFC Films' Made in Italy and Universal's Jurassic World.



The DEG released its mid-year report detailing U.S. spending for the first half of 2020. Total U.S. consumer spending on home entertainment formats in the first six months was $15.1 billion, a 26 percent increase from the $12 billion consumers spent in the same period a year earlier. Stay-at-home orders fueled digital entertainment demand among consumers and demand was especially strong for digital movie and TV rentals (VOD) and purchases (EST), with spending rising 57 percent on EST and 50 percent on VOD in the second quarter. For the first half, EST and VOD each grew 33 percent. Consumer interest in DVDs reignited during this period, as wallet-conscious consumers embraced discs priced below $10.



Top titles during the second quarter include Bad Boys for Life, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Sonic the Hedgehog, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bloodshot (2020), 1917, Dolittle and The Call of the Wild (2020). The full report can be viewed and downloaded here: https://www.degonline.org/portfolio_page/deg-q1-2020-home-entertainment-report-2/



DEG compiles the 'Watched at Home Top 20' list with the most widely consumed titles on disc and digital during the previous week (except for outside subscription-based streaming platforms). Assembled with the newest studio and retailer data every seven days, it showcases current consumer enthusiasm for home viewing of the newest film and television releases.



Please see below for the August 20 'Watched at Home Top 20' list:



1 The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment)

2 Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal)

3 Yellowstone: S1 (Paramount)

4 Yellowstone: S3 (Paramount)

5 Yellowstone: S2 (Paramount)

6 Homefront (2013, Open Road Films)

7 Made in Italy (IFC Films)

8 THE OUTPOST (Screen Media Films)

9 The Rental (IFC Films)

10 You Should Have Left (Universal)

11 The King of Staten Island (Universal)

12 Deep Blue Sea 3 (WB)

13 Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)

14 Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony)

15 Scoob! (WB)

16 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)

17 The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020)

18 Harry Potter (WB, Complete 8-film Coll.)

19 Jurassic World (Universal)

20 1917 (Universal)



