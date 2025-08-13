Food Network Sets Return of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP and HALLOWEEN WARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Food Network will kick off the fall season with the return of two Halloween-themed competitions. Monday, September 15th will see the return of Halloween Baking Championship at 9pm ET/PT, hosted by John Henson and set in a haunted mansion. Then, on Sunday, September 21st at 9pm ET/PT, a new season of Halloween Wars premieres with host Jonathan Bennett. Episodes of both series will stream the next day on HBO Max.

The two-hour premiere of Halloween Baking Championship sees host John Henson welcome a batch of ten bakers to a terrible haunted mansion filled with secret passageways and scares around every corner. The bakers are tested over seven episodes with a series of sinister challenges inspired by THE HAUNTED manor, and the most terrifying aspect of all – their own personal fears. For the first time, the bottom three bakers in most episodes will be forced to bake for their lives as judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young decide whose chilling displays will earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.

On Sunday, September 21st at 9pm ET/PT, Jonathan Bennett returns as the host of Halloween Wars, challenging seven teams of the best cake, sugar and pumpkin artists in the world to create daringly delicious treats. From scenes depicting childhood monsters to an inspired take on the boogeyman’s evil lair, this season’s teams create some of the spookiest and most mouthwatering displays yet. In the end, only one team will impress judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira, and walk away with the Halloween Wars championship and the grand prize of $25,000.

Before the show, Food Network will air the Road to Halloween Wars special on Sunday, Sept 15th at 11pm ET/PT, where aspiring competitors from across the country show off their skills to prove why they deserve to compete for the grand prize.

Halloween Baking Championship is produced by Sonic Dog and Halloween Wars is produced by Super Delicious for Food Network.